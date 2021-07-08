FIL Ltd Buys 26,042 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 323.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,278 shares of company stock worth $25,248,016. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.