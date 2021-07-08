FIL Ltd Buys 60,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 778,741 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,008,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 232,090 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,058,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.