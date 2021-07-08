FIL Ltd Buys 6,509 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

