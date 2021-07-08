FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 954.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after buying an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $50.09 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

