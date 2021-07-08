FIL Ltd Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $708.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52 week low of $254.10 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $659.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

