FIL Ltd Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 626.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,948 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

