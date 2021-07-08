FIL Ltd Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $129.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

