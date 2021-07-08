FIL Ltd Invests $4.74 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.