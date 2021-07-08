FIL Ltd Invests $4.75 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock valued at $246,878,968.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

