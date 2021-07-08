FIL Ltd Purchases 2,989 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.24% of Health Catalyst worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,872 shares of company stock worth $12,210,202 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

