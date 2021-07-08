FIL Ltd Sells 44,600 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.99.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last ninety days.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

