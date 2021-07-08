FIL Ltd Sells 497,710 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 497,710 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 55,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

