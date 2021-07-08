FIL Ltd Sells 61,988 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,988 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

NYSE SHW opened at $277.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $190.67 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

