Financial Comparison: Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) vs. The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Bank of New York Mellon 0 4 11 0 2.73

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.76%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.13 $20.35 million $1.62 12.33 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.52 $3.62 billion $4.01 12.17

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 27.68% 8.92% 1.05% The Bank of New York Mellon 22.24% 9.19% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 20 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

