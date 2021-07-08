Financial Comparison: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) versus Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Costamare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.59 $5.19 million $1.05 5.10 Costamare $460.32 million 2.92 $8.88 million $1.02 10.79

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Costamare 9.50% 11.82% 5.14%

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costamare pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Costamare has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Costamare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Costamare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.61%. Costamare has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Costamare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Costamare beats Performance Shipping on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

