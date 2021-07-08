Financial Review: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) vs. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -16.65% -13.48% -11.36% Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A

36.4% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and Duck Creek Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 7.72 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 25.79 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -377.09

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Duck Creek Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Red Violet and Duck Creek Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Duck Creek Technologies 0 3 9 0 2.75

Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus price target of $48.30, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Red Violet on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

