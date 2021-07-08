Financial Review: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.20 $80.41 million $2.83 20.04 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.34 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 39.37% 9.67% 1.19% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 27.93% 20.87% 1.95%

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 79 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, commercial, and church and nonprofit loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and gift cards. In addition, it offers merchant, electronic lockbox, remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, religious and healthcare client, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.