Financial Survey: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and B Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A B Communications $2.58 billion N/A -$247.00 million N/A N/A

AST SpaceMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AST SpaceMobile and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.66%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than B Communications.

Volatility and Risk

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% B Communications N/A N/A N/A

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

