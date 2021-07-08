Financial Survey: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Desktop Metal and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 ASML 1 5 13 0 2.63

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus price target of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 105.43%. ASML has a consensus price target of $580.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.89%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than ASML.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% ASML 28.37% 33.91% 17.54%

Risk and Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Desktop Metal and ASML’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 158.33 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -18.11 ASML $15.97 billion 18.15 $4.06 billion $9.69 71.23

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASML beats Desktop Metal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.