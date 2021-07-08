Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 7,031 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.94.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.