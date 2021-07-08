FinNexus Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 2,686.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $208,896.92 and approximately $8.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.14 or 0.00925817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044216 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

