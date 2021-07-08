FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FEYE. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

