First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,715,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the period. First Hawaiian makes up approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 11.29% of First Hawaiian worth $402,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 23,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,256. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

