First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $5,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

