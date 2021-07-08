First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

