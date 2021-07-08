First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 1.4%

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13,300.00 and last traded at $13,300.00. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,489.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12,969.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

