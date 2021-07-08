First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03.

