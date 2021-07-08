First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 5.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.94. 5,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $83.58 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.