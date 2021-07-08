FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of FirstCash worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

