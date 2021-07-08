Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 3,300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $57,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $77.46. 267,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,039,234. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

