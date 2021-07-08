Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 900 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $469.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

