Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,740. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

