Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 700 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,679. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $280.50. The company has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

