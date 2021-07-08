Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

