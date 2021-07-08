Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,964. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $406.11. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

