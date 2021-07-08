Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $182.29 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $182,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $32.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,569.05. 26,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,444.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

