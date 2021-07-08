Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $27.25 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $261.16. 6,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.55. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.07 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

