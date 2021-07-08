Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $32.17 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 47,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in 3M by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.64.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.06. 56,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

