Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $36.52 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.18. 247,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,855 shares of company stock valued at $59,218,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

