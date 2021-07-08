Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $389.63 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $389,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Pool Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 68.2% in the first quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,696,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $978,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 49.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $52.96 on Thursday, hitting $3,643.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,734.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,340.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

