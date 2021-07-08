Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $42.18 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 594,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442,837. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

