Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 25,100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works worth $33,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $15,194,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,037. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.76 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

