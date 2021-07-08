Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 162,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

