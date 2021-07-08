Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,769. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

