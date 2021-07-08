FLO (FLO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

