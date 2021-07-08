Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 1.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

