Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Flushing Financial worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $633.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

