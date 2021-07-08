Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $20.64 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $20.64 million and $334,007.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,012,670 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

