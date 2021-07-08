Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 228,762 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.91.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $516.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Fly Leasing Company Profile (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
