Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 228,762 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $516.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth about $12,650,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 115.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 676,058 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the first quarter worth about $6,100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth about $5,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

