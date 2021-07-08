FlypMe (FYP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,858.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $735,553.22 and approximately $1,858.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00056807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.00933344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044020 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FYP is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

